Billy Horschel betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
After he finished 18th in this tournament in 2024, Billy Horschel has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Horschel has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- Horschel last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 18th with a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|1/13/2022
|36
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|1/14/2021
|7
|65-66-66-65
|-18
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.727 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 107th on TOUR with a mark of 0.007.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 21st last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 27th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|12.50%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Horschel collected 1392 points last season, ranking 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel put up his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|0.727
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.