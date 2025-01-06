PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 46th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Silverman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Silverman finished 18th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Silverman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241867-68-64-70-11
    1/10/2019MC72-67-1

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9302.6
    Greens in Regulation %2970.09%74.07%
    Putts Per Round8428.9629.8
    Par Breakers10124.07%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.11%13.89%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Silverman's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
    • Silverman collected 373 points last season, ranking 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0970.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.008-0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.078-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5502.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7171.317

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5964-71-75-71-3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-68-68-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.