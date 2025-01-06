Ben Silverman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 46th-place finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Silverman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- Silverman finished 18th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|1/10/2019
|MC
|72-67
|-1
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|13.89%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Silverman's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
- Silverman collected 373 points last season, ranking 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|2.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|1.317
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
