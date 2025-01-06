Ben Silverman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Silverman has an average of 2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.