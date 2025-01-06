Ben Kohles betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Ben Kohles will aim to build upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 52nd at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kohles has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Kohles finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kohles' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|1/13/2022
|27
|68-67-64-69
|-12
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kohles is averaging -2.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|17.36%
Kohles' best finishes
- Last season Kohles participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 22-under and finished second.
- With 531 points last season, Kohles ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-1.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|-3.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|-2.806
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.