Ben Kohles betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Kohles has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.