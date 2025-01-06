PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Ben Kohles will aim to build upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 52nd at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kohles has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Kohles finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kohles' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245266-69-71-67-7
    1/13/20222768-67-64-69-12

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kohles is averaging -2.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165290.9300.5
    Greens in Regulation %3270.00%75.00%
    Putts Per Round16929.7832.0
    Par Breakers10524.05%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.49%17.36%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Last season Kohles participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 22-under and finished second.
    • With 531 points last season, Kohles ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0150.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1691.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.332-1.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.201-3.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.348-2.806

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.