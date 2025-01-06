Ben Griffin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin is averaging -0.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.