Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
After he finished 10th in this tournament in 2024, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Putnam's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Putnam last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 10th with a score of 13-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Putnam's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|1/12/2023
|4
|70-66-62-68
|-14
|1/13/2022
|27
|68-67-66-67
|-12
|1/14/2021
|MC
|71-69
|E
|1/9/2020
|57
|69-67-73-72
|+1
|1/10/2019
|2
|62-65-67-68
|-18
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 2.771 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|275.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|12.50%
Putnam's best finishes
- Last season Putnam took part in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam ranked 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|2.771
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.