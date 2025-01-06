Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.