5H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    After he finished 10th in this tournament in 2024, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Putnam's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Putnam last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Putnam's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241068-65-70-64-13
    1/12/2023470-66-62-68-14
    1/13/20222768-67-66-67-12
    1/14/2021MC71-69E
    1/9/20205769-67-73-72+1
    1/10/2019262-65-67-68-18

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 2.771 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.8275.7
    Greens in Regulation %5368.92%73.96%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.6
    Par Breakers13023.28%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.38%12.50%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Last season Putnam took part in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam ranked 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.485-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2121.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2801.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2972.771

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.