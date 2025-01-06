PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak will compete in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 35th-place finish at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Novak has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • Novak last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Novak's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-70+2
    1/12/20231266-70-67-65-12
    1/13/2022MC72-64-4

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 0.966 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%74.44%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.5
    Par Breakers7524.97%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%8.89%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished second.
    • Novak earned 518 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1590.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4300.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.003-1.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7860.966

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.