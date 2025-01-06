Andrew Novak betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.

Andrew Novak has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting.