Adam Svensson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.

Svensson is averaging -1.770 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.