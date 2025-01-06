Adam Svensson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Svensson has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Svensson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|1/12/2023
|41
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|1/13/2022
|7
|64-67-65-67
|-17
|1/10/2019
|43
|61-74-70-68
|-7
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson is averaging -1.770 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|11.73%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson last season played 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Svensson's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
- Svensson placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points last season.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|2.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.520
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
