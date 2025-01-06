PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Svensson has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Svensson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243071-67-64-69-9
    1/12/20234169-69-67-67-8
    1/13/2022764-67-65-67-17
    1/10/20194361-74-70-68-7

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson is averaging -1.770 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4297.2
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%73.15%
    Putts Per Round12129.2129.9
    Par Breakers17920.56%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%11.73%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson last season played 31 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Svensson placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points last season.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0590.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3442.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.145-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-1.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.520

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.