PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Adam Schenk enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Schenk's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Schenk finished 67th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/20236770-68-71-68-3
    1/13/2022MC70-70E
    1/14/2021MC71-72+3
    1/9/2020MC72-70+2
    1/10/2019MC74-72+6

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -3.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1306.5
    Greens in Regulation %14465.16%67.01%
    Putts Per Round8428.9629.2
    Par Breakers15722.04%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.79%12.85%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under and finished fifth.
    • Schenk compiled 583 points last season, which ranked him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.531-2.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.094-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0260.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.411-3.162

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.