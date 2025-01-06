5H AGO
Adam Schenk betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Adam Schenk enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Schenk's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Schenk finished 67th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|67
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|1/14/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|1/9/2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|1/10/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+6
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -3.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|12.85%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under and finished fifth.
- Schenk compiled 583 points last season, which ranked him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|-2.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|-3.162
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.