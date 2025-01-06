5H AGO
Adam Hadwin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Adam Hadwin enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after a 29th-place finish in The Sentry in his last competition.
Latest odds for Hadwin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hadwin's average finish has been 57th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hadwin's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|1/10/2019
|57
|73-65-70-67
|-5
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season, which ranked 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 114th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.053, while he ranked 151st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.91%.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|12.35%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin played 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot 4-under and finished third in that event.
- Hadwin's 1181 points last season placed him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-2.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|-3.465
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.