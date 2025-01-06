Adam Hadwin betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin is averaging -0.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.