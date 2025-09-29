Zach Johnson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson of the United States lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Johnson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2021
|T23
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|2020
|T14
|67-71-68-69
|-13
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.352
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.066
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.012
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.310
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.120
|-0.357
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 286.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has a -0.066 mark. He has a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he is breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.