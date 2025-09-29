PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson of the United States lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Johnson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72-2
    2022MC73-70-1
    2021T2370-71-68-69-10
    2020T1467-71-68-69-13

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.352-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0660.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.012-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.310-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.120-0.357

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 286.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has a -0.066 mark. He has a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he is breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News