1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Zac Blair returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-71-4
    2023MC75-72+3
    2021MC74-75+5
    2020MC67-75-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair's best finish was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.484-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3791.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1010.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.176-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1800.378

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.379 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.89% for the 2025 season.
    • Blair's average Driving Distance is 289.7 yards this season.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Blair has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

