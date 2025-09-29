Zac Blair betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Zac Blair returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Blair at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2020
|MC
|67-75
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair's best finish was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.484
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.379
|1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.101
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.176
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.180
|0.378
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.379 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.89% for the 2025 season.
- Blair's average Driving Distance is 289.7 yards this season.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Blair has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
