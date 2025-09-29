William Mouw betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
William Mouw will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Mouw's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Mouw at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.353
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.276
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.272
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.263
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.068
|1.738
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw has sported a -0.276 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
