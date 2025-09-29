PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4872-65-66-74-11
    2023T3066-76-70-68-8
    2021T5372-69-70-74-3
    2020MC76-77+9

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.147-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.074-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1700.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.391-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.489-0.805

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a -0.074 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

