Will Gordon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Will Gordon returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.
Latest odds for Gordon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Gordon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|2023
|T30
|66-76-70-68
|-8
|2021
|T53
|72-69-70-74
|-3
|2020
|MC
|76-77
|+9
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.147
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.074
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.170
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.391
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.489
|-0.805
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a -0.074 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
