Will Chandler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler has sported a -1.027 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.85% of the time.