Will Chandler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Will Chandler is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Chandler at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T70
|73-70-73-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Chandler has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.112
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-1.027
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.026
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.155
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.268
|-1.974
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler has sported a -1.027 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.85% of the time.
- Chandler currently ranks 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 165 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
