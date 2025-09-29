Ben Kohles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Ben Kohles returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
Latest odds for Kohles at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-4
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.849 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.171
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.605
|1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.069
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.484
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.224
|1.149
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.605 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
