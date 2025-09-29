PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Kohles returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Kohles' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1667-67-70-67-17
    2022MC70-70-4

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.849 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 1.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1710.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6051.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0690.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.484-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2241.149

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.605 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News