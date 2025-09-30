PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vince Whaley returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to take place Oct. 2-5, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-68-68-17
    2023T6170-69-74-71-4
    2022T6568-71-73-71-5
    20216471-70-73-76+2
    2020T4569-71-70-72-6

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.078-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0400.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1150.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.095-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2480.350

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.040 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
    • Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.01% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

