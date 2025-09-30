Vince Whaley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.040 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.