Vince Whaley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Vince Whaley returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to take place Oct. 2-5, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
Whaley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|2023
|T61
|70-69-74-71
|-4
|2022
|T65
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|2021
|64
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2020
|T45
|69-71-70-72
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.078
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.040
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.115
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.095
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.248
|0.350
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.040 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.01% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
