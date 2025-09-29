PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Victor Perez will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Perez's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.125-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4850.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.271-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.1730.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5130.469

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.485 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

