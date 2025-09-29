Victor Perez betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Victor Perez will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Perez's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Perez at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Perez's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.125
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.485
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.271
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.173
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.513
|0.469
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.485 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
