Victor Perez betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.

Perez has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.