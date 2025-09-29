Trey Mullinax betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Trey Mullinax returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 12-under.
Latest odds for Mullinax at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mullinax's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2022
|T4
|70-66-64-68
|-20
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Mullinax's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.013
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.079
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.238
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.066
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.263
|-1.340
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.