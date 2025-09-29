PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Trey Mullinax returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4272-66-71-67-12
    2023MC75-68-1
    2022T470-66-64-68-20

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Mullinax's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -1.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.013-0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0790.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.238-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.066-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.263-1.340

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Anders Albertson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile