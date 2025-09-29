Trevor Cone betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th at 6-under.
Latest odds for Cone at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Cone's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T45
|67-71-71-73
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.211
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.183
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.155
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.338
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.465
|0.288
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.183 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.