Trevor Cone betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Cone's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4567-71-71-73-6

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6772-70-74-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2110.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.183-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.155-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.3380.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.4650.288

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.183 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 178th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

