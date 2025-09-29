Tom Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Tom Kim is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Kim's first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Tom Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Tom Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.202
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.120
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.183
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.157
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.056
|0.230
Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.120 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.