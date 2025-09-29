Tom Hoge betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Tom Hoge watches a tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hoge at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hoge's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2021
|T28
|71-68-70-70
|-9
|2020
|T39
|64-70-75-72
|-7
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.921 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -2.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.612
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.271
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.002
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.017
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.355
|-2.140
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.612 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Hoge currently ranks 40th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,026 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
