Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a 0.092 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.