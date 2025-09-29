Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kuchar's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.276
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.092
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.305
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.380
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.500
|0.997
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a 0.092 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Kuchar ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.57% and has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
