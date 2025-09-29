Max McGreevy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Max McGreevy returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off from Oct. 2-5, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for McGreevy at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-4
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.332
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.075
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.098
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.228
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.081
|-0.522
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.075 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 412 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
