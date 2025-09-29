PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max McGreevy returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off from Oct. 2-5, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-75+5
    2022MC72-68-4

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3320.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.075-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0980.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.228-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.081-0.522

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.075 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 412 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News