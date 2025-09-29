Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.551 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.

Hodges currently ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 13.39%.