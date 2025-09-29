Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.
Latest odds for Hodges at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|2023
|T30
|70-72-71-67
|-8
|2022
|T45
|72-67-68-71
|-10
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.054
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.551
|0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.012
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.009
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.626
|0.195
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.551 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
- Hodges currently ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 13.39%.
- He has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 103rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.