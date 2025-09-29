PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4867-70-67-73-11
    2023T3070-72-71-67-8
    2022T4572-67-68-71-10

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.054-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5510.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0120.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.009-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6260.195

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.551 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    • Hodges currently ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 13.39%.
    • He has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 103rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

