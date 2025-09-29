Tim Widing betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Tim Widing of Sweden prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Tim Widing is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Widing's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Widing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Widing's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Tim Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Tim Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tim Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.205
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.401
|-1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.390
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.298
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.295
|-1.918
Tim Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 this season, with an average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.401 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he has been breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
