PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing of Sweden prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Tim Widing of Sweden prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Widing's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Widing's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Tim Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4171-68-76-73+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    Tim Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tim Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.205-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.401-1.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.390-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2980.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.295-1.918

    Tim Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 this season, with an average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.401 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he has been breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News