Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Lawrence's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.238
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.174
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.144
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.249
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.329
|-0.284
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has a -0.174 mark. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.79.
- Lawrence has accumulated 206 FedExCup points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.75% and breaks par 19.79% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
