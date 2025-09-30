PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Lawrence's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-75E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2380.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.174-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1440.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.249-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.329-0.284

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has a -0.174 mark. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.79.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 206 FedExCup points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.75% and breaks par 19.79% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

