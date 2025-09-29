PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thorbjørn Olesen is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Olesen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1720.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.121-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0360.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3590.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.6880.211

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

