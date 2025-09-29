Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Olesen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Olesen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.121
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.036
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.359
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.688
|0.211
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
