Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Rosenmueller's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4840.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3160.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.3250.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.720-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2450.475

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

