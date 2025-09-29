Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Rosenmueller's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.484
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.316
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.325
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.720
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.245
|0.475
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
