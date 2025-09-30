PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Moore returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Moore's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-65-71-70-12
    2023T2471-70-69-69-9
    2022T1767-71-66-68-16

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2510.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.173-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4240.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.210-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2930.203

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Moore currently ranks ninth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.424.
    • In the FedExCup Regular Season standings, Moore has accumulated 405 points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile