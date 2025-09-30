Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.

Moore currently ranks ninth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.424.