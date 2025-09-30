Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Taylor Moore returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 12-under.
Latest odds for Moore at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Moore's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|2023
|T24
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T17
|67-71-66-68
|-16
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.251
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.173
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.424
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.210
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.293
|0.203
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Moore currently ranks ninth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.424.
- In the FedExCup Regular Season standings, Moore has accumulated 405 points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
