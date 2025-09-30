Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Taylor Montgomery hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Montgomery looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.
Latest odds for Montgomery at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Montgomery's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|74
|-
|2023
|T9
|72-68-67-69
|-12
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
- Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.469
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.320
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.328
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.806
|1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.345
|1.550
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.320 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.25% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
