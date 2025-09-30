PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Taylor Montgomery hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Montgomery looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD74-
    2023T972-68-67-69-12

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
    • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-68-70-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.469-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.320-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3280.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8061.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3451.550

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.320 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.25% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

