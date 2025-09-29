Taylor Dickson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.640 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 18.55% of the time.