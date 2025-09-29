Taylor Dickson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Dickson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 69th with a score of 2-over.
- Dickson has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -2.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.262
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.640
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.194
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.335
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.431
|-2.630
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.640 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 18.55% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.