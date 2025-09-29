PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 14-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3367-67-70-70-14

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5470-67-68-72-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4665-70-66-74-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3367-67-70-70-14--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT2671-66-70-73-8--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1269-66-67-67-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1069-66-71-63-1935.200
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT1263-68-68-65-2058.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.2190.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2770.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1550.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.245-1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0320.195

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

