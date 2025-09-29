Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Chan Kim of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 14-under.
Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 14-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35.200
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.219
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.277
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.155
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.245
|-1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.032
|0.195
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
