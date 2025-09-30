Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Svensson has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.