Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Adam Svensson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Svensson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2023
|T54
|69-70-74-70
|-5
|2022
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2020
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 5-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|17.500
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.226
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.216
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.286
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.521
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.245
|0.013
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Svensson ranked 162nd on TOUR with 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.