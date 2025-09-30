PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Svensson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-3
    2023T5469-70-74-70-5
    2022MC74-69-1
    2020MC72-70-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 5-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3970-68-71-68-11--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4672-72-67-65-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2560-69-71-71-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1371-69-71-68-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT768-65-66-69-1280.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3767-69-66-75-716.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT3464-67-72-69-1217.500

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.226-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2160.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2860.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.521-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2450.013

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Svensson ranked 162nd on TOUR with 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

