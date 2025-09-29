Kevin Yu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship as the defending champion, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Yu will look to replicate his impressive performance from last year where he secured victory with a score of 23-under.
Yu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-23
|2023
|T19
|67-73-68-70
|-10
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 23-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.608
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.363
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.179
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.111
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.682
|0.197
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.608 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.363 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
- Yu currently ranks 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 645 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
