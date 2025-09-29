PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship as the defending champion, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Yu will look to replicate his impressive performance from last year where he secured victory with a score of 23-under.

    Yu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024166-66-66-67-23
    2023T1967-73-68-70-10

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 23-under.
    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6080.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.363-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.179-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.111-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6820.197

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.608 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.363 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
    • Yu currently ranks 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 645 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

