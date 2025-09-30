Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kanaya at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.157
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.440
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.277
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.306
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.299
|0.652
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 ranks 64th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya sports a -0.440 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 32nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and 144th in Par Breakers at 20.06%.
- Kanaya ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.03% and has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.