Steven Fisk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Steven Fisk is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025 for the Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Fisk at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.412
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.225
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.092
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.575
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.154
|0.225
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.412 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk is sporting a 0.225 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk is delivering a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
