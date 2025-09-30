Steven Fisk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.412 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk is sporting a 0.225 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk is delivering a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.