Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 23rd at 16-under.
Jaeger's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|2023
|T30
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|2022
|T26
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|2020
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.269
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.206
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.127
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.217
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.282
|-0.567
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.206 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
