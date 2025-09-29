PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 23rd at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2368-67-68-69-16
    2023T3069-68-72-71-8
    2022T2668-66-69-70-15
    2020MC72-72E

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.269-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.206-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.127-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.217-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.282-0.567

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.206 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News