Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.065
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.098
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.082
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.422
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.342
|-0.129
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
