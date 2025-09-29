PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1165-66-69-70-18

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0650.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.098-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0820.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.422-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.342-0.129

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News