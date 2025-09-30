PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Champ betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Champ's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-5
    2020T2868-72-69-70-9

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9100.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.011-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.122-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4690.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2461.103

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.910 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards was impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -0.011 mark. He had a 73.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he broke par 25.33% of the time.
    • Champ ranked 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

