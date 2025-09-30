Cameron Champ betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Champ's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|2020
|T28
|68-72-69-70
|-9
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.910
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.011
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.122
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.469
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.246
|1.103
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.910 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards was impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -0.011 mark. He had a 73.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he broke par 25.33% of the time.
- Champ ranked 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
