Adam Schenk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Schenk's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2021
|T32
|69-71-70-70
|-8
|2020
|T36
|69-70-72-69
|-8
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 8-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|4.800
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.086
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.217
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.154
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.036
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.321
|-0.950
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
The stats provided for Schenk are from the 2025 season.
