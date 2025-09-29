PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Schenk's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-76+2
    2023MC72-74+2
    2022MC72-68-4
    2021T3269-71-70-70-8
    2020T3669-70-72-69-8

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5371-67-70-71-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6769-65-73-75+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4673-66-70-68-7--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5967-73-70-71-34.800
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0860.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.217-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.154-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0360.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.321-0.950

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

    The stats provided for Schenk are from the 2025 season.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

