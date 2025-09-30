Seamus Power betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Seamus Power returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
Latest odds for Power at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Power's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|2023
|T30
|71-71-67-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2020
|MC
|65-79
|E
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|3.900
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
- Power has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.028
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.188
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.188
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.047
|0.128
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
