34M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Seamus Power returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.

    Latest odds for Power at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Power's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1166-67-69-68-18
    2023T3071-71-67-71-8
    2022MC72-70-2
    2020MC65-79E

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-68-70-65-9--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT1369-62-72-66-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1172-64-68-65-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1166-67-69-68-18--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1067-70-66-67-10--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2866-70-69-66-928.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-68-69-71-716.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6569-67-73-68-33.900

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0280.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.019-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.1880.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1880.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0470.128

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

