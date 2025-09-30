Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Sami Valimaki returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for Valimaki at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Valimaki's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.324
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.491
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.162
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.523
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.528
|0.108
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.491 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
