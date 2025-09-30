Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.491 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.