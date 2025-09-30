PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sami Valimaki returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6370-68-68-74-8

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.324-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4910.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.162-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5230.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5280.108

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.491 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile