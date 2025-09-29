Sam Stevens betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has sported a -0.252 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.