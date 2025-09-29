Sam Stevens betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.
Latest odds for Stevens at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Stevens' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|2023
|T67
|73-68-73-71
|-3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.272
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.252
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.177
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.100
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.296
|-0.420
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has sported a -0.252 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.