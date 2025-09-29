Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Putnam's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2021
|T53
|68-71-73-73
|-3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.674
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.348
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.483
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.428
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.585
|-0.066
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.348 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.38%.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.