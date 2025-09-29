PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3067-72-69-72-8
    2022MC75-73+4
    2021T5368-71-73-73-3

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.674-0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3480.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.4830.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4280.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.585-0.066

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.348 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.38%.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile