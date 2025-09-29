PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-5

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1270.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.129-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.135-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.085-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.305-1.217

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96%.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

