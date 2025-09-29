Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-5
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.127
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.129
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.135
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.085
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.305
|-1.217
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96%.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
