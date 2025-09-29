Ryan Palmer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Palmer's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Palmer's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish was a missed cut at the 3M Open, where he scored 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.112
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.472
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.180
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.111
|-1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.875
|-2.645
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.472 mark. He has a 60.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has a -1.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he is breaking par 18.78% of the time.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.