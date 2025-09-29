Ryan Armour betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ryan Armour returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Armour looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Armour at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Armour's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|2023
|T13
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|T46
|67-72-73-72
|-4
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Armour's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Armour's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Armour's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|69-70-74-75
|E
|2.116
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Armour's recent performances
- Armour's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of even par.
- Armour has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Armour has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Armour's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.000
Armour's advanced stats and rankings
- Armour has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.67% this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Armour has averaged 274.1 yards off the tee in 2025.
- On the greens, Armour has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 31.50 this season.
- Armour has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44% in 2025.
- He has recorded Par breakers on 11.11% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.