Rico Hoey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Hoey ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.710, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 43rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sports a 0.580 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He leads the TOUR with a 72.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13.

Hoey ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers at 23.08% and 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38%.