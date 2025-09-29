Rico Hoey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 68th.
Hoey's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.710
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.580
|1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.007
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-1.057
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|0.663
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.710, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sports a 0.580 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He leads the TOUR with a 72.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13.
- Hoey ranks 35th on TOUR in Par Breakers at 23.08% and 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38%.
- He has accumulated 376 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
