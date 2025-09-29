PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ricky Castillo is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3670.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1640.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1620.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.319-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3751.044

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Castillo ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

