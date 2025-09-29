Ricky Castillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ricky Castillo is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Castillo at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.367
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.164
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.162
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.319
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.375
|1.044
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Castillo ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.