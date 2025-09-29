Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Rasmus Højgaard is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.139
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.080
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.026
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.235
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.203
|-0.065
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.080 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.